Messi's image edited by a tweep using the FaceApp Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: The hashtag #FaceApp has gone viral in the region and across the globe in the past few hours with a simple face mapping trick. Celebrities and regular folks alike have been sharing images of what their faces would look like in 60 years, and some look extremely realistic.

FaceApp is a mobile application designed to create realistic transformations of faces using various filters and features, the first version of which was released in 2017. The free version offers a limited choice of filters including the one that is going viral right now.

The feature that has tweeps going crazy for the app is the ‘old’ option where the app gives you three versions of your face – two young and one that looks really old and spookily probable.

You can either take a photo to use through the app’s camera functionality or get one from your pre-existing gallery.