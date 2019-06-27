What you need to know: Are you too nice or just being fake?

Gulf News readers discuss the role fake flattery plays in social networking

Think about it, how many times have you received a compliment about a clothing item you were wearing and you returned the compliment just for the sake of it? Gulf News readers discuss what role does fake flattery play in social networking in today’s age.

Wrong intentions

Fake compliments are not given for the receiver’s benefit

Ever gave fake compliments to your not-so-nice manager just so they could be a little less mean? Ever called a baby cute even though you know that’s not the case? If you have, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Fake compliments play a huge role in effective social networking, especially in the age of social media. The number of likes represent how cool you are, even if those likes are from people you’ve never met. You’re judged based on the kind of pictures you share and stories you put up.

The number of likes represent how cool you are, even if those likes are from people you’ve never met. You’re judged based on the kind of pictures you share and stories you put up. - Rujman Ishtiaq

We resort to fake compliments for two reasons: Just to be nice, or when we want something in return. And it gets a little complicated when we start expecting it. It could be that promotion you’ve been working so hard for or even approval from a clique that you’ve been pining to get into, but don’t really belong in.

Don’t let your authenticity drown in a sea of fake compliments, you want people to accept you for who you are. Just don’t be civil at all times, I suggest that.

From Ms Rujman Ishtiaq

Junior social media community manager based in Dubai

Be genuine

Being fake is manipulative

Using flattery is effective but it’s better to not be fake about it. When you do social networking you might have potential to meet someone who can be a long term business partner for example. Any long-term relationship cannot be built on playing fake. Because once people figure you out, it might set a bad impression of you.

If you are going to use flattery then use it genuinely, which means find something real about the other person that you like and point it out to them. It gets the other person to open up more and reveal more about themselves because you basically gave them more value. So the more you let the other person talk and you listen, the more they start to like you. This is also a good way to influence others.

If they like you, they will do things for you and help you if you need them. And this is how you build a network. Always lead with value. - Muneeb Mashadi

If they like you, they will do things for you and help you if you need them. And this is how you build a network. Always lead with value.

When you use fake flattery, you give them false value and are basically trying to manipulate them and it always catches on. So don’t ever do it.

From Mr Muneeb Mashadi

Computer science graduate based in Dubai

Intentions matter

Sometimes, false flattery can make others happy

Personally, I give a fake response when I receive a compliment because otherwise I would sound rude. My compliment may be fake but the love or the likeability of the person I give it to would not. I would want to make them feel good about themselves and that is more important to me than keeping my compliments genuine.

Also, people respond to kindness and not truth. If people with the intention of becoming famous do not respond with utter kindness, they are not likely to be known, liked and become famous. Even if they had the number of followers they wanted. They would need to maintain a friendly image to keep the followers around. Moreover, unfortunately people come to social media to escape from their reality, to boost their moods, to make themselves feel better. So if a fake compliment can make a person happier, even if for a little while. I see no harm in it. If I find out my friends are not feeling their best for a certain reason, I would give out compliments all day long.

From Ms Rasha Tillo

Business administration student based in Dubai

Poll results: Do you ever fake compliment people?

Yes: 56%

No: 44%