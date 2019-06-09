Philippine Independence Day to be marked in a custom laser show at Dubai Festival City

Dubai: The colours of the Philippine flag will be displayed for the first time in a customised ‘Imagine’ show at Dubai Festival City Mall beginning Wednesday to mark the Asian nation’s 121st Independence Day.

Dubai’s record-breaking live show ‘Imagine’ is a cutting-edge multimedia entertainment spectacle that uses light, fire and water to display a story on a 360-degree field across the mall’s waterfront that spans more than 20 acres.

The show includes dancing fountain shows, combined with the latest laser, light and sound technologies available, record-breaking water-screen projections, colourful LED lighting, and a towering video mapping projection.

Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes will inaugurate the free admission live shows every hour on Wednesday from 9pm. The show will run from June 13 to 15 every hour from 7pm.

“All that is part of our desire to spread awareness of our Independence Day commemorative events,” Cortes said.