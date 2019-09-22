Amy Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Amy

She was picked up from the street as she was suffering so much in the heat. She is friendly and gets along well with other cats. Amy is approximately 2 years old and microchipped.

Luke

Luke Image Credit: Supplied

He was found one night lost and confused on the street. He is probably an abondoned pet as he is so friendly and just wanted help. He is now neutered and microchipped, and had his first vaccination. He is a friendly, eight-month-old cat who is good with other pets.

Fiona

Fiona Image Credit: Supplied

She is approximately eight months old and is small for her age. When she was found, she had a serious ear infection, which was treated with antibiotics but it might have affected her neurologically as she seems to not have the normal spatial awareness of a normal cat.