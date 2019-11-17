Pandora Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Pandora

This two-year-old has never known a home of her own. She’s sweet, gentle but a little shy and is looking for that perfect sofa with a loving family. She is vaccinated, neutered and ready for adoption.

Shadow

Shadow Image Credit: Supplied

A three-year-old retriever mix, Shadow is gentle and friendly. His owners left the country and he was cared for by a kind man who unfortunately didn’t have the space for him. He is vaccinated and neutered. Shadow will make a lovely addition to any family.

Sam

Sam Image Credit: Supplied

A playful and very sociable young dog, Sam has had some basic training living in a home. He is nine months old, vaccinated and neutered. He is a fast learner who should get to grips with home life very quickly.