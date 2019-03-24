What you need to know:
- Three dogs looking for forever homes
Ezra
Ezra is eight months old and he is a Saluki mix. He is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Ezra has a sensitive tummy so treats must be kept to a minimum. Being a sensitive dog, young children do not suit Ezra. Also being alone for long hours would just make him feel insecure. Ezra would love a home that will shower him with love and make him feel safe but also provide loads of physical stimulation like play time and walks.
Lilly
Lilly is an eight-month-old Saluki mix. She is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. Lilly is an outgoing little dog that would prefer an active family to keep her entertained and fit; another dog as a companion would be great. She loves affection. After the initial shyness, one discovers her outgoing and silly personality.
Anahat
Anahat is a shy eight-month-old Saluki mix who is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. Loads of things scare her so a family that has no young children would be ideal. She is scared of heights and doesn’t like being picked up, she is also scared of loud noises. However, she has very sweet and gentle personality.