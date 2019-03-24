Image Credit:

What you need to know: Three dogs looking for forever homes

Ezra

Ezra is eight months old and he is a Saluki mix. He is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Ezra has a sensitive tummy so treats must be kept to a minimum. Being a sensitive dog, young children do not suit Ezra. Also being alone for long hours would just make him feel insecure. Ezra would love a home that will shower him with love and make him feel safe but also provide loads of physical stimulation like play time and walks.

Lilly

Lilly is an eight-month-old Saluki mix. She is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. Lilly is an outgoing little dog that would prefer an active family to keep her entertained and fit; another dog as a companion would be great. She loves affection. After the initial shyness, one discovers her outgoing and silly personality.

Anahat