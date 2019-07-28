These puppies are looking to share their love with an owner

Novo

Novo is an one-year-old Spaniel mix. He is a shy sweet natured boy, when he gets used to people, he is very affectionate. He is looking for a calm home to help him build his confidence and truly bring his personality out.

Daffodil

Daffodil is almost two years old and she has lots of energy and love to give. Her favourite pastime is giving and receiving cuddles. She needs some training and she will make a lovely addition to a family. She is mixed breed.

Poppy

Poppy is the perfect pet for a active, outgoing family who will take her out on the regular. She is a medium sized dog who loves to run and play. She is ready to settle into her forever home.