What you need to know:
- Give these puppies a loving, caring, home.
Visit gulfnews.com/lifestyle/community
Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.
Novo
Novo is an one-year-old Spaniel mix. He is a shy sweet natured boy, when he gets used to people, he is very affectionate. He is looking for a calm home to help him build his confidence and truly bring his personality out.
Daffodil
Daffodil is almost two years old and she has lots of energy and love to give. Her favourite pastime is giving and receiving cuddles. She needs some training and she will make a lovely addition to a family. She is mixed breed.
Poppy
Poppy is the perfect pet for a active, outgoing family who will take her out on the regular. She is a medium sized dog who loves to run and play. She is ready to settle into her forever home.
For details on any of the puppies, contact K9 Friends on 04 8878739.