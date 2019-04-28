Image Credit:

Squeak was just a couple of weeks old when he was found huddling next to a food bowl after his mother had died. Now, he is a happy playful five-month-old kitten who is looking for his forever home. He is great with other cats, dogs and children.

Saffy needs her forever home after being abandoned in a carpark a few months ago. She is a very sweet and loving girl who is happy being an only cat but she can be friendly with other nicely behaved pets. Saffy is one year old, spayed and microchipped.

Sophia needs a patient home where she can gain some confidence around people. She was rescused from a busy car park when she was a couple of months old. She is great with other cats and needs a quiet home without any children. Sophia is 6 months old, spayed and microchipped.