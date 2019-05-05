Image Credit:

What you need to know: Are you lookign to adopt a pet? These cats need a forever home.

Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal. Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Stevie and Sox are nine-week-old brothers who would love a new home together. They are playful, friendly and great with other cats. They have had their first vaccination.

Jack is a two-year-old cat that needs a forever home after being in foster most of his life. He was found as a young kitten playing in a car park. He is great with other cats and would prefer a quiet and patient home where he can gain confidence in his new surroundings. Jack is neutered and microchipped.

Eighteen-month-old Barbie is looking for her forever home where she can come out of her shell. Suited to a quiet home, she is great with other cats. She was found on the street as a young kitten and has been fostered for over a year. Barbie is spayed and microchipped.