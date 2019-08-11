Image Credit:

What you need to know: Are you a cat lover: If you are looking for a pet, these felines need a home.

Visit gulfnews.com/lifestyle/community

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Tina

Little sweet Tina is living in a vet cage after being found taking refuge inside a shopping mall to escape the heat. She is approximately 8 months old and spayed and microchipped. Help her get out of the cage by fostering or adopting her.

Benjy

This lovely gentle boy is Benjy and he is looking for his forever home after spending months in foster. He is great with other cats and is an affectionate and friendly cat. He is approximately one year old, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Billy

He is an extremely outgoing and friendly cat who is looking for a new home. He was found as a tiny kitten living on a construction site without a mother. He is good with female cats and would be happy as an only cat too. He is approximately one year old and vaccinated and neutered.