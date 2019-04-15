Illustrative purposes Image Credit: Gulf News

What you need to know: Readers discusses Narendra Modi's medal from the UAE

The prestigious Zayed Medal for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a great honour for all Indians, around the world. He was awarded by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in appreciation of his pivotal role in boosting bilateral and strategic ties between UAE and India. This shows that Modi is a serious, trustworthy and mature leader.

Modi is the 17th recipient of this prestigious award, The Order of Zayed, which is the UAE’s highest decoration that has been awarded to kings, presidents and other heads of state. In the past, dignitaries like Queen Elizabeth II, former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf and Russian President Putin have been given this award.

India’s historical relations with the UAE, dates back to the period there was maritime trade in small Arab dhows across the Arabian waters. In the past few decades, these relationships were further enhanced by visits made by both leaders. Furthermore, the relationship was strengthened with Modi’s term as Prime Minister.

The visit of the Crown Prince to India during the republic day parade in 2017 and the sight of the Arab troops marching down Rajpath for the first time in history, was an intensely transforming moment for both the countries in consolidating the relations.

Modi has been recognised as a global statesman, and him receiving this medal is a great honour for all Indians.