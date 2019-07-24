A young girl is sitting indoors in her elementary school classroom. She is smiling at the camera while holding up an apple. Image Credit: Getty Images

What you need to know: You are what you eat!

Eating healthy has many benefits and it is not a difficult lifestyle to adopt.

Do you think eating healthy means you have to change your diet and give up all your favourite foods? Think again. Improving your health could be as easy as switching from white to whole-wheat bread, or adding a tablespoon of ground flaxseed to your afternoon yogurt. A healthy diet should provide us with the right amount of energy, from foods and drinks to maintain energy balance. There are many benefits to having a healthy, balanced diet and they are simple to follow in your daily life.

Eating healthy helps you fight against diseases and infections. When you eat the full range of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, you improve your immune system. A good diet also helps you stay fit, and lets you not put on weight. Helps you control your weight. Most people at some point want to lose weight or gain weight – eating a balanced diet helps you control your weight and maintain it over time. Eating right can also have an impact on your mental health.

Getting the right mix of nutrients can help to ease symptoms of depression and anxiety. A balanced diet can contribute to better growth. A good diet is crucial for children and adolescents as their bodies are growing and developing. As the body grows it is important to receive the right nutrients so that cells are built and maintained and the body grows at the right pace.

Eating right will also lead to better skin and hair. It will improve the way you look. Eating well contributes to healthy skin and hair. Those who think they have no time to eat healthy food, will sooner or later have to find time for illness they will develop over time.