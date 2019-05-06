Illustrative purposes Image Credit:

What you need to know: Scammers are everywhere, it is better to be safe than sorry.

Also in this package Reader's view: The cellphone addiction

All of us have needs, wants and desires. We all want to be happy, become rich and enhance our wellbeing. We try to meet our needs throughout life. Sometimes, we are too desperate to get those needs met and consequently may fall victim to scamsters.

Some people want to get rich so quickly that they become victims of scams more than once.

People who want to find love quickly also get scammed and end up broken-hearted. Scams aren’t limited to money; scams can apply to your mind, heart and life too.

The bad news is that scams involves our free will, our choice and decision. We choose to give the scamsters what they ask for willingly. And after the scam is over, there is no one to blame but ourselves. When we become a victim, we become sceptical and unable to trust anyone again.

The good news is that there are always red flags and warning signals. We are human beings and no one is flawless. We all have positive and negative characteristics. When you meet someone with no flaw at all, you know they are hiding something and are not being genuine. Try to spot the deceit before you are captivated by an illusionary idealistic person that only exists in your mind. Do not focus on what people say; shift your focus to what they do. There is a saying that actions speak louder than words. Do not get enchanted by sweet words and flowery vows; watch their actions instead. If you find contradiction between what is said and what is done, run away. Also, if you find that you are giving more than receiving in a relationship then that becomes your red flag.