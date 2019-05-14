I think the deals and offers [in many hypermarkets] are misleading people . They are very expensive compared to prices in co-ops. I have visited most of the markets in Sharjah and noted the prices and now I have a good idea about the prices of basic items in each place. Also I see no difference in the prices now; they are the same as it was during other times. I don’t have a budget for Ramadan. I buy what is required.