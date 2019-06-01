‘My intention is to bring more consciousness to my experiences in life’

Dubai: “It is fascinating to hear from people about how Ramadan means different things to them. It teaches me to accept the beautiful fact that we humans each have our own absorption capacity and way of interpreting things,” said Asma Ahmad, 34, a Palestinian expatriate, who is the founder of Zaha, a social enterprise.

“I have entered Ramadan this year with the strong intention to bring more consciousness to my experiences in life,” she said.

I do my best to carry forward the realisations and learnings I gain in Ramadan through to the other months too.

- Asma Ahmad, Founder of Zaha, a social enterprise

“Refraining from eating and drinking, and staying away from distractions allows me more of inward thinking and I have been cherishing my existence more thanks to being in touch with my innate self.

“I would like to hold on to the strong connections I am building with myself, and knowing more fully the essence of who [I am].”

Ahmad said she is the kind of individual who loves to think of herself “as someone who strives to improve each and every day, not only in Ramadan but also outside of it.”

She believes that “the motive to better yourself and be of service for others is not [the only lesson] of Ramadan.

“It is your sense of accountability as a human too.”

She cited an incident that is premised on this belief.

“My father has been a great coach for me when it comes to integrity and doing the right thing even during the most challenging times. In Ramadan, and because of a specific health condition, he gets irritated easily.