Ever caught yourself shifting your likes to match those of your boss’s or dressing the same way most people at your office do? Gulf News reader discuss how managers and workplaces impact one’s personality.

Personality shift

A manager can push you to become better

My personal trait of thinking analytically in the early part of my career, for every situation added to the delay in deciding what needs to be done to complete a given task. My workplace got muddled and colleagues were always at logger head with me. I could not stand the criticism and my self-confidence was going down every day.

I had an understanding boss who pushed me into attending a personality development course and the two-day workshop helped me to change my attitude, it helped me take risks, encourage others with diverse views to bring different ideas to the table.

I began to take a more open-minded approach to problem solving, healthy brain-storming discussions with colleagues and the morale went up. Above all, it helped in ease of communicating with everyone on the team.

Motivation and relationships are far more effective when we understand ourselves rather than judging others. What is it that inspires us? Is it ethics, strengths or weaknesses? The answers to these questions help in how these talents impact our personality. Understanding the dynamics related with one’s persona can play a key role in how we behave with others. This is both true for personal and professional well-being.

From Mr Yousuf Sait

Head of manufacturing at a company based in Dubai

Can go badly

The changes need to be positive

A certain workplace or manager can have an effect on someone’s personality, just like how people change around their friends as compared to when they are with family or by themselves. It most certainly depends on what the job or boss expects of you, and in the process of showing that, you kind of start changing yourself.

This could lead to positive change where an employee pushes themselves to become better and the boss facilitates it.

However, this could make someone change negatively as well.

I’ve experienced it firsthand, I wouldn’t necessarily say I left the job but I distanced myself definitely. The job required me to be more open and engaging with others which clashed with who I am and consequently made me insecure and anxious. Sometimes you need to sit down and understand who you are as a person and see if the changes are worth losing that. If it’s not suited to your core personality then realising that is the first step.

From Ms Sama Tillo

International business student based in Dubai

Work environment matters

A appreciative manager can make you a better employee

It is very vital to have a professional working environment along with well-disciplined managers to boost the employee’s growth and performance at the organisation. The best example of this is myself as previously I had been working in an IT company where the employees were given loads of work which was very tough to be completed in a fixed timing of 9am to 6pm. So, I had to stay back and complete the work as employees were given official warnings of termination by the manager if the work was left incomplete.

There was no single appreciation by the manager plus the work environment was also not much professional as employees used to complain about each other to the manager to improve their image and get promotion.

This greatly affected my personality as I couldn’t see any growth in this job with increasing tensions day by day. - Nahyan Arshad

My personality has also changed as I see there lots of opportunities to grow and build a successful career.

From Mr Nahyan Arshad

Geochemical Engineer based in Abu Dhabi

Poll results

Have your noticed a shift in your personality working under a certain manager?

Yes: 76%

No: 24%