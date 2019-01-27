What seemed to be an easy task at the beginning, turned out to be hard work. The project extended to the winter break as well. This is because we wanted to make sure that the bags were strong enough to carry a reasonable weight and could be used multiple times. Together we handmade 200 paper bags; the bags that you can take to a grocery store and bring stuff home. These paper bags are of two different kinds - each catered to a different use. Bigger bags can hold a reasonable amount of groceries and the smaller one to carry tiny things such as gift items, jewellery, stationary, toiletries and more.