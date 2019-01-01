- The 38th Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive will take place on January 11 and January 12, 2019.
- Participants now need to collect their Information Packs.
- Participants will need to submit disclaimers with original signatures of all passengers.
Dubai: Gulf News is all set to hold its 38th Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive supported by Al Futtaim Motors – Toyota, to give participants an overnight experience in Liwa.
The event that will be taking place on January 11 and January 12, 2019, is approaching soon and here’s what participants need to know.
Participant numbers
The Gulf News Fun Drive is in its 33rd year and this one is the 38th in the series. Ever since the announcement, the response for the event has been overwhelming and entries closed on the morning of the second day.
Finally, a list of participants with their respective Fun Drive numbers was published in Gulf News on December 31. These numbers were also sent out by email.
The Information Pack
Participants now need to collect their Information Packs, which have the Fun Drive numbers, an information manual and some interesting leaflets and vouchers.
The information manual provides a host of information about the event and participants are requested to go through this thoroughly and follow the tips and other details given.
A disclaimer must be signed
When collecting the Packs, participants will need to submit disclaimers with original signatures of all passengers and a parent’s signature for a child under the age of 18. Information Packs will not be issued unless the duly completed disclaimer has been handed in.
Participants who registered at Gulf News in person were given the disclaimer form at registration. Participants, who registered online, need to log in to gnfundrive.com and print the disclaimer.
When to collect the Information Pack
The bundle will be available for collection on the following dates and timings:
Gulf News Dubai office: January 2, 3 and 4 between 9 AM and 7 PM.
Gulf News Abu Dhabi office: January 3 and 4 between 9 AM to 2 PM.
Gulf News Al Ain office: January 3 and 4 between 9 AM to 11 AM.
In case of cancellations
Addition of extra passengers and cancellation of any passengers will also be accepted during the above days and timings. After this period, no passenger will be added and no refunds will be made in case of cancellation.