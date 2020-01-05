Holly Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Holly

Pretty little Holly is three months old and was found under a bin on a busy road over Christmas time screaming for food. She is sweet, quiet and would love a forever home with another gentle cat who she can be friends with.

Tango

Tango Image Credit: Supplied

This beautiful boy is Tango and he was found dumped in a compound recently in Abu Dhabi. He is extremely affectionate but seems to be fearful of other cats. He is neutered and microchipped. He is approximately one year old.

Angus

Angus Image Credit: Supplied

Angus is a kitten full of life who loves his food. He was found with his brother living in a factory area after being dumped there before Christmas time. He is approximately three months old and he is great with other cats. He is also good with people and probably best with older children.