Cambridge Dictionary voted ‘nomophobia’ as the word of the year after a worldwide poll. Other contenders were ‘gender gap’ - “a difference between the way men and women are treated in society, or between what men and women do and achieve”; ‘ecocide’ - “destruction of the natural environment of an area, or very great damage to it” and ‘no-platforming’ - “the practice of refusing someone an opportunity to make their ideas or beliefs known publicly, because you think these beliefs are dangerous or unacceptable”.