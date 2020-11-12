John Paul Alukkas, Executive Director of Joyalukkas Group Image Credit:

Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller for more than three decades, is all set to make this Diwali a glittering and joyous occasion for its customers by offering gold coins as gifts. In addition, all its showrooms will feature a special collection to make the festival of lights all the more exciting.

“Traditionally, Diwali is the time of the year when we see an uptake in jewellery sales,” says John Paul Alukkas, Executive Director of Joyalukkas Group. “For many consumers it is the time to buy gold for their personal use as well as to give as gifts to their loved ones. I am confident that this Diwali will encourage people to come out and buy their preferred jewellery from our stores, spread all over the world, since it is an established tradition among Indians to buy gold during this occasion. It is a well-known fact that gold and gold ornaments are an integral part of Indian tradition and culture. While gold has financial value, gold jewellery also has social value, which adds glitter to the whole experience.

“I would also like to stress on the fact that gold is one of the best investment options at the moment and people should also look at gold from an investment perspective that will give decent returns in the long run.”

This Diwali Joyalukkas has launched a special promotion called Happy Waali Diwali, which runs until the middle of November.

Joyalukkas is giving away 1g 22-carat gold coin for free on purchase of diamond and polki jewellery worth Dh3,000 and 0.200g 22-carat gold coin on purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh3,000 from November 12-15, as part of the promotion.

Customers can also sell or exchange gold jewellery purchased from any jeweller. They can also pay 10 per cent in advance to get gold rate protection until the end of the promotion period.