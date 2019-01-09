Raman’s wife Uma also recalled an experience that shook the family up quite a bit as they raced up a sand-dune so fast that when they landed on the other side of the dune, they hit a massive rock. “It was a very steep mount on the sand-dune. Quite a few people had already churned the sand, but it was still soft. So we went full throttle only to hit a rock lying hidden underneath a bush below the dune. Our vehicle tilted as a result of the blow. And for a moment our car was standing vertical! My husband who was driving, was in utter shock to say the least. The rest of us passengers were saying prayers. There was absolute silence when the car came to a halt.”