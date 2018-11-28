At this point in time I feel like women’s issues need to get addressed more. Even if you look at the issue of toxic masculinity, it was raised and is discussed. People are talking a lot more about how men don’t necessarily need to be the leader of their family and that they can be soft and sensitive. Just because of this, a huge change in mindset has occurred where people are becoming more aware of mental health issues and realise that men don’t have to be ‘macho’, and that being friendly does not make you feminine and you don’t have to stick to a mould.