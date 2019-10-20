Stocking Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Stocking

Loves other dogs and loves playing. Doesn’t have much experience with the outside world and would benefit from a home with another dog to build his confidence. Stocking is looking forward to the cooler weather to go out on some walks and meeting new people. He is 2 years old, vaccinated, neutered and looking for affection at his new home.

Zelda

Zelda Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned by her owner and brought to us by a neighbour, Zelda is rather shy and timid at first. She has been building her confidence at the shelter and needs a home where she can continue to develop. Zelda is 18 months old, neutered, vaccinated and ready for her forever home.

Morgan

Morgan Image Credit: Supplied

A beautiful 2-year-old German Shepherd, Morgan is house trained and walks well on the lead. She was brought to us due to allergies and is ready to find her forever home now. She is fully vaccinated and neutered.