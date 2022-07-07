For Dancers Across Borders (DAB), the growth story began in Dubai. A city where the world comes together, works together and lives together.

DAB stands for Dancers Across Borders. A name born out of the belief that when it comes to doing what you love, there are no boundaries to possibilities, growth and talent.

At DAB, you will learn dances from across the world, from instructors from diverse dance backgrounds. You will also learn how to express yourself better and take on life with a different perspective.

Dance might be one of the most powerful tools to express ourselves. DAB aims to use this powerful tool and create a positive impact to the lives of many students.

Nayana Tharoor, Artistic Director, DAB Image Credit:

“Express yourselves fearlessly, hone your talent with pride and experience the beauty of dance rightfully,” says DAB Artistic Director, Nayana Tharoor. Her vision started with teaching our Indian dance form to as many interested students as possible, while preserving our cultural heritage. However, at present it has become more than just that. With students from all age groups, various backgrounds, with stories of their own and many commitments, she has forged a strong and loving community of women, fostered many students to revive their passion for dance and facilitated many to achieve their dreams.

Around The World With DAB

The latest addition to DAB’s curricula, Around The World With DAB is an International dance movement and arts programme that aims to train aspiring dancers to travel to their dream destinations and produce bespoke dance covers of various styles choreographed by dance masters at the DAB dance studio as dance memorabilia. This is an occasion to break free from the constant humdrum of everyday life to a lovely location, free your mind, pursue your passion and bring your dream to reality with the help of our most talented teachers/instructors/choreographers. A star-studded affair, and you are the star!

After the successful completion of three seasons, DAB is now prepping for the next season, with the team heading to Phuket in Thailand. This is their first international destination outside of India — literally dancing across borders. The current season is aimed at spreading the word on the five elements of nature and their relationship with all things living.

A lot of ancient philosophies around the globe classify the composition of the universe into five elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Ether (Space). These are also called the Panch Mahabhoot. Knowledge of these five elements helps us understand the laws of nature. Each of the five elements represents a state of matter in nature. Solid matter is classified as the Earth element. Water is everything that is liquid. Air is everything that represents a gaseous state. Fire is that part of nature that transforms one state of matter into another. Ether is the mother of the other elements and is the basis of higher spiritual experiences.

Nayana and her team of dance masters have ensured that the theme is expressed artistically through their choreographies. Each cover represents an element of nature and their significance in our ancient classical literature — a true performative experience.

Nayana chose Thailand as the next destination for Season 4 for Around The World With DAB for a reason. The five-element framework is deeply woven into the fabric of Asian culture. The five elements reflect a deep understanding of natural law, the universal order underlying all things in our world. It provides a master blueprint that illustrates how nature interacts with the body and how the different dimensions of our being impact each other. DAB intends to emphasise through dance that this multi-dimensional view of life offers a diagnostic framework to recognise where imbalances — body, mind, emotions and the spirit lie.

We are super excited to see their choreographies and their intention to celebrate every moment through their passion — dance and story telling.