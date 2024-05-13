Discover how Foundation Training at My Second Home Academy can transform your dog’s behaviour, creating a strong bond between you and your furry friend

So how can we expect our beloved furry friend to sit, stay, heel, lie down or attempt a double back flip with three twists and a rotation, without (1) an understanding of what’s wanted and (2) enough incentive to do it.

The new programme of Foundation Training at the My Second Home Academy shows owners how to deliver both behaviour drivers with a simple philosophy rooted in science and evidence-based learning theory. It focuses on short, frequent, impactful exercises designed to enhance your dog’s life. It’s about quality, not quantity.

Behind the courses is Foundation specialist Linda Roger, who became a professional dog trainer and started her Coastal K9 training business in Scotland, almost 10 years ago. Now in Dubai, we are delighted to be working in partnership with Linda and Coastal K9.

Though a respected behaviour specialist, she also likes to have fun. For five years, she and her beloved Border Collies were major contenders in the sport of Flyball at Crufts and competed in several European dog skill-based tournaments.

“Living with a dog that hasn’t had any Foundation training is a bit like building a house without a solid base,” she suggests. “The whole structure is vulnerable. First come the little cracks, then the bigger ones, and then often, the total collapse.

“But it doesn’t have to be that way. Two primary factors underpin the way a dog responds to its owner: understanding and motivation. If a dog fails to recognise and meet a request it is typically because the command is unclear, or the incentive isn’t compelling.”

At the heart of Linda’s six-week Foundation Course is remembering that training is a two-way street. It’s as much about educating the owner as it is the dog. When owners grasp the fundamentals of dog training, they enhance not only their pet’s life but also their own. A robust foundation makes dogs eager to learn and succeed and quickly eliminates the frustration that makes them adopt undesirable behaviour.

Linda Roger’s sell-out first Foundation Course started on May 6. Book now for a place on Course 2. Image Credit: Supplied

Building a strong bond

The journey through puppyhood, adolescence, and adulthood is challenging for any dog, but becomes much less so as soon as foundations are in place. The clever part is making sure the training doesn’t feel like training. Whether teaching a dog to walk on a leash without pulling, to come when called, or to stop stealing food, the ability to do what is being asked must become a natural extension of the bond between dog and owner.

That’s why building a strong and trusting relationship with your dog is the cornerstone of Linda’s Foundation Courses. It involves understanding your dog’s preferences, catering to their individual needs, and utilising rewards that motivate them.

It’s crucial that training is a fun, stress-free experience. In fact, training sessions should be met with the same enthusiasm as a trip to the park rather than a bootcamp. Dog training mirrors life itself, with all its highs and lows. A deeper understanding of the reasons behind a dog’s behaviour enables owners to accept and then address any issues more effectively.

“Our classes are designed not to drill the dog but to empower the owner with the confidence and skill to continue training at home,” added Linda. “We simply give our students the essential building blocks for life skills that they need. With a solid foundation, your dog can learn anything and seize the opportunity to be the best they can be - for their sake and their owner’s.”