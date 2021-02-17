Babyshop has attractive offers across all baby and toddler essentials Video Credit: Supplied

Babyshop, the Middle East’s premier store for parents and children, has proven once again that it is undeniably the best for baby and the best choice for new parents, with offers across all baby and toddler fashion, toys, nursery furniture, travel and baby essentials kicking off today.

Pregnancy can be one of the most exciting times for the whole family, especially in the last trimester as the new family member’s arrival draws closer. However, one thing is for sure – there’s a lot to think about and stock up on in preparation for his or her arrival, particularly in the case of first-time parents. The mounting costs can also be overwhelming and a cause of anxiety for new parents.

Babyshop has everything to make your baby's bath time fun and easy Image Credit: Supplied

Babyshop totally gets this, and because they believe that every child deserves the best start in life, they continuously work to curate the best and the biggest selection of baby products at a price you can afford. This means that you can rest easy and start the countdown for the final weeks, safe in the knowledge that you are giving your precious bundle of joy the very best.

Babyshop offers the best – in terms of quality, value and design – all under one roof. Here is a sneak peek into some of the amazing offers lined up which you cannot miss:

Chic and comfy clothing

Babyshop currently has a BUY 2 GET 1 FREE offer across its top-selling apparel brands Image Credit: Supplied

Babyshop is known for its practical and stylish line of clothing for children of all ages, and the store currently has a BUY 2 GET 1 FREE offer right across its top-selling apparel brands. Everything from adorable one-pieces, sleepsuits and pajama sets to ‘going out’ outfits of smart shirts and pants, pretty dresses and bright playsuits are available. Favourite labels, including Giggles, Juniors and Eligo, are among those featured.

A full line of feeding products

Babyshop boasts an impressive range of top-quality feeding products including bottles, teats and accessories, sterilizers and warmers, milk powder dispensers, bottle cleaners and holders. Now is the perfect opportunity to stock up, as the store has a BUY 2 GET 1 FREE offer across their feeding range, including Avent, Tommee Tippee, Dr. Brown’s, Giggles, Juniors and other leading brands.

Toys to keep them amused all day long

With a BUY 2 GET 1 FREE offer across toys at Babyshop, you’ll want to treat all your little ones to some new playthings and games. The offer includes all the latest must-have items such as Barbie, Our Generation Dolls, Little Live Pets, Hotwheels, Teamsterz, Lego, Nerf, X-Shot, Fisher Price, PlayDoh, and V-Tech.

Create the nursery of your dreams

Babyshop has got all the latest and the greatest in nursery furniture, with a beautiful selection of cribs, cradles, bassinets, mattress, playmats, and more. Favourite brands such as Joie, Graco, Delta and Chicco are included among the amazing Best for Baby offers where you can save Dh100 for every Dh300 that you will spend. Time to put your design skills to test and create the perfect space for your little one.

Travel safely and stylishly

Getting your baby safely from A to B needs the right equipment that gives you confidence and reassurance, and Babyshop carries a range of products that have all passed a stringent 4-stage quality test to make it onto the shelf, and you can enjoy a Spend Dh300 and Save Dh100 offer for the duration of the promotion.

Available in a variety of attractive colours, Babyshop stocks strollers for all occasions Image Credit: Supplied

From rear facing car seats for newborns with side-impact protection and three-point safety harness with padded shoulder straps, to a stroller for all occasions, with a multitude of practical features such as one hand self-standing folding, multi-position reclines and easy access shopping basket, the range comes in a variety of attractive colours, and can be easily wiped clean.