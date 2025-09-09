GOLD/FOREX
Bassem Youssef returns to Dubai for a solo comedy show in November

Youssef has earned international acclaim as The Egyptian Jon Stewart

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
The show will be delivered in English and is presented by Blu Blood, in partnership with Dubai Calendar.
Blu Blood

Celebrated Egyptian American comedian and satirist Bassem Youssef is set to light up Dubai with a unique solo performance on 16th November at Coca-Cola Arena.

Bassem’s journey is as fascinating as his comedy. Once a heart surgeon in Cairo, he took an unexpected turn into the world of entertainment, quickly becoming one of the most distinctive comedic voices of our time. Known for his sharp wit and storytelling, Youssef has earned international acclaim as “The Egyptian Jon Stewart,” delighting audiences across the globe with his blend of humour, insight, and relatability.

In Bassem Youssef Live, audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of laughter and storytelling as he shares experiences of cultural identity, resilience, and the funny, often absurd moments of everyday life.

“Dubai has always been a city close to my heart—a place where cultures, ideas, and people from all over the world come together,” says Bassem. “I am so excited to bring this show to the UAE and to share stories that I hope will resonate in a city that thrives on diversity and connection.”

For Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman of Blu Blood, bringing Bassem Youssef to Dubai marks another milestone: “Bassem is a brilliant storyteller who reflects the world back to us with humour, honesty, and heart. His show will resonate with audiences seeking both laughter and meaningful stories.”

When: Saturday, 16th November 2025
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

