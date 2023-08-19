Value packs for convenience and savings

Check out our incredible value packs that offer complete sets, including backpacks or trolley bags with lunch bags, water bottles, and pencil cases. These packs not only ensure your little ones are well-equipped for school but also save you the hassle of shopping for each item separately. It's a win-win for parents and kids.

Backpacks and trolley bags: Lightweight and ergonomic designs

Image Credit: Supplied

Let your kids showcase their unique style and stand out from the crowd with trendy backpacks and trolley bags from Babyshop. Our school bags are not only designed to impress but also built to last, so you can rest assured that they'll be by your kids' side for the entire school year and beyond. We ensure that our products withstand the rough and tumble of school life. Plus, all items come with a one-year warranty, reflecting our supreme confidence in their quality. With adjustable shoulder straps, ergonomic mesh padding to prevent backache, and separate compartments for stationery and laptops, our backpacks offer ultimate comfort and functionality. They are lightweight too, making sure your kids move around with ease throughout the day. Trolley bags feature seven-inch wheels, a two-step adjustable handle, and the option to wear them as backpacks too. It's a perfect blend of convenience, durability and style.

Beloved characters for all

Image Credit: Babyshop

We know how much kids love their favourite characters, and that's why we offer a diverse range of options from top-notch brands like Juniors, Disney, Marvel, and more. Let your kids immerse themselves in the magical world of their favourite heroes, crime fighters, fairy tale princesses, and adorable characters. From Batman, Spiderman, Sonic, Naruto, Mickey, and Paw Patrol, to Disney Princess, Frozen, Minnie, LOL, Barbie, Hello Kitty, and BT21 - the perfect blend of trendy and playful designs awaits your little one's pick.

Essentials for well-equipped kids

Image Credit: Supplied

Apart from backpacks and trolley bags, Babyshop has a fantastic collection of essentials to keep your kids well-equipped throughout the day. Discover our range of water bottles that come with double-wall, vacuum-sealed technology to keep beverages hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. The lunch boxes and bento boxes are designed with multiple partition tray sets or divided compartments, making it easy to organise meals. Our lunch bags are insulated and padded to control temperature, ensuring that your kids' food stays warm or cold as desired.

Back to school shopping just got a lot more exciting with Babyshop's fantastic collection. From stylish backpacks and trolley bags to durable water bottles and lunch essentials, we've got everything your kids need for a fabulous start to the new school year. As a cherry on the top, when you buy any school bag from Babyshop, you get vouchers worth Dh400+ from partners like Burger King, Funcity, E-City, Fitze and Instashop.