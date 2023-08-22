Come this Thursday, August 24, 2023, and women in the UAE can get to experience the ultimate celebration of self-confidence, comfort and self-expression.
Friday with la Vie en Rose have organized Just Fit, an insightful masterclass on bra-fitting at la Vie en Rose, Dubai Hills Mall from 4pm to 7pm. Experts will be available to help you find the bra that’s perfect for you.
Get to discover the elegance of bra styles from everyday essentials to exquisite designs in the interactive masterclass. There will be experts at hand to answer all your queries related to bras, including how to measure yourself, what to keep in mind when choosing a bra for yourself and your young daughter, the various kinds of bras available for different sports activities (yes, the one you use for your yoga session may not be the right one when you step out for a jog!), and lots, lots more.
To be part of this masterclass all you need to do is email us your details and register right away at fridaymasterclass@gulfnews.com