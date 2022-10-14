With over 40 years of experience in egg farming in the region, we have learned what it takes to produce a richer, safer, and more flavourful egg. From our state-of-the-art farming facility to our high-quality feed, and to the stores we partner with, we care at every step until we get to your kitchen.
Our favourite myth to bust. That an egg is simply an egg. We have spent many years perfecting the art of making the safest and the healthiest egg in the region.
Saha Pasteurised Eggs
Using a combination of our own transport and dedicated specialist distribution team, we offer prompt nationwide distribution across a wide range of our products such as Saha Fresh Eggs, Saha Omega-3 Eggs, Saha Lutein Eggs, Saha Pasteurised Eggs, Saha Eco Eggs (Organic Fed), Saha Free Range Organic Eggs.
We are accredited by several industry bodies and audited by almost all certification bodies and retailers. Excellence, honesty, quality and service — these are the principles that have shaped and continue to guide this solid, growing and fully integrated company.