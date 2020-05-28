Dr Ahmed El Tigani, CEO, Al Rawabi Dairy Image Credit: Supplied

Growing local and eating local are essential pillars for sustainable agriculture and Al Rawabi Dairy not only understands this but is also conscious of the effects of farming on an ecosystem.

Choosing to eat local means promoting home-grown products, produced close to where you live. The 30-year-old company located in Al Khawaneej in Dubai, has its farm within a distance of 150 metres from the production plant. This is the reason why Al Rawabi is able to get its fresh milk from the farm to the store in less than 24 hours.

“Following the Covid-19 outbreak, Al Rawabi took all precautionary measures to ensure that its 15,000 cows are milking healthily, providing consumers with the freshest and most qualitative products possible during these hard times,” says Dr Ahmed El Tigani, CEO, Al Rawabi Dairy.

“Al Rawabi is committed to improving your health by strengthening your immune system with its functional products,” he adds.

Since its inception, Al Rawabi has always been a leader in adopting environment-friendly practices and focusing on animal welfare in all its processes. Al Rawabi Dairy has been awarded ISO 14001:2015 for the environmental management system.

Al Rawabi has signed a partnership with Germany’s ME-LE Biogas to launch a first-of-its-kind biogas production project in the GCC. The Dh50 million biogas production project is in line with the UAE’s commitment towards a clean energy transition and introducing best-in-class integrated waste management practices. The project is set to position Al Rawabi as one of the first companies in the GCC to provide advanced environmental solutions by reducing odour emissions by 80 per cent, extract water from manure for farm irrigation, produce 1.4 MW thermal energy, 1.3 MW electricity, as well as high-quality concentrated fertiliser.

This is definitely a new chapter towards enhancing sustainability across the various stages of Al Rawabi’s operations. The project will also protect groundwater by reducing ammonia migration by 90 per cent.

Al Rawabi Dairy has not only been certified by Dubai Municipality for excellence in animal welfare and the government of the UAE for best environmental practices, but has also been awarded by Agra ME Association for farm innovations and food security/climate change innovation. It has also been awarded as the home-grown brand of the year by Entrepreneur Magazine Middle East.

“Al Rawabi Dairy is a 100 per cent Emirati farm, proud and honoured of its proactive role in supporting the country’s sustainable development goals and to be part of the growing list of sustainable companies in the UAE. At Al Rawabi, we only have one thing at heart — the Nation’s Health,” says Dr El Tigani.