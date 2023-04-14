Al Haramain Perfumes is a fragrance brand that has been providing high-quality perfumes for over 50 years. The brand is renowned for its ability to blend traditional Arabian ingredients with contemporary scents, creating unique and long-lasting fragrances.
Al Haramain Perfumes has been a front runner in perfumery since 1970. With steady growth in stature it has put together a fragrant network of showrooms all over the world including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Morocco, the UK, and US, winning accolades and hearts along the way. Our products come in several categories: French/Western and Arabic Perfumes, Perfume Oils, Agarwood, Bakhoor, Oudh, and Dehnal Oud.
One of the most popular fragrances from Al Haramain Perfumes is the Amber Oud Gold Edition. This fragrance is a blend of floral and oriental notes, giving it a warm and inviting scent. The fragrance opens with top notes of bergamot, mandarin, and lemon, followed by heart notes of jasmine, rose, and patchouli.
Al Haramain Perfumes has been able to sell 1 million bottles of Amber Oud by creating a high-quality, authentic fragrance that is inspired by the rich and exotic scents of the Middle East.