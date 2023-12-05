This holiday season, Al Ghurair Centre is set to dazzle visitors with a magical transformation into a festive wonderland. The mall's Christmas campaign promises a host of activities that are sure to add sparkle to the holiday season for shoppers and families alike.

Spin and win

Embark on a magical journey at Al Ghurair Centre with the thrilling "Spin the Win" campaign from December 1 to 24. A colossal Advent Calendar takes centre stage in the mall, offering shoppers the chance to win exciting prizes on the spot. To participate, customers need only indulge in the festive spirit by spending Dh300 at the mall, with the flexibility to combine bills from different stores.

Upon participation, shoppers can spin the wheel, unlocking the possibility to instantly win a prize from the participating retailers. Prizes include Marks & Spencer vouchers, exclusive offerings from Brands for Less, delectable dining vouchers for Chinese Star Restaurant, and thrilling surprises from Hour Choice, Centrepoint, Forever21, Nishat Linen, Brands For Less and Supercare. With a diverse array of exciting prizes, customers have numerous chances to win big.

The Advent Calendar, a spectacle in itself, reveals a new prize from retailers at the shopping centre every day. As the days progress, the prizes become even more enticing, culminating in grand offerings during the final four days, featuring coveted items such as Adidas vouchers, electronic gadgets, and more. Don't miss out on the chance to unwrap joy and win big during this festive campaign.

Say hello to Santa

Al Ghurair Centre invites families to welcome the North Pole to Dubai from December 15 to 25 as Santa Claus and his cheerful elves make a special appearance at the mall. Capture the magic of the season by creating cherished memories with Santa against the backdrop of holiday music, enchanting decorations, and a festive atmosphere. Kids will receive special goodies directly from Santa, adding an extra sprinkle of joy to the festivities.

Festive offers in the mall

Indulge in the holiday spirit with exciting festive offers from all the incredible brands throughout December. Enjoy a fantastic 25 per cent discount at Glitch, making this the perfect time to take your family to the coolest entertainment centre in the city for a wholesome, active and immersive experience. With a stellar lineup of participating retailers, including Dunkin Donuts, Daiso, Flormar, Centrepoint, R&B, The Face Shop, Brand For Less, Brand Bazaar, Card Factory, Nishat Linen, M&S, No Limit, OVS, Rivoli Eyezone, Adidas, and Rivoli Watches, Al Ghurair Centre ensures a diverse and delightful shopping experience for all.