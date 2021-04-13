Stir up a flavourful pot of the most popular dish during the Holy Month

Video Credit: Qualiko

Come Ramadan, many Muslim households will be spending their days fasting (yes, that means no food and drinks!). But once dusk falls, you'll be sure to find that most households don't hold back when it comes to cooking delicious meals to break their fast.

The celebrations may be restrained this time owing to the pandemic and social distancing rules, but you can always add some extra flavours to your day by trying new recipes.

So what foods are most popular during Ramadan? You’ll find that every country and region has a particular delicacy enjoyed by its people. However, there are a few favourite Ramadan foods that have become staples across the globe. One of these is biryani, which is popular among people across nationalities.

To help you, we have put together a recipe of Hyderabadi biryani from Qualiko that will make for a great feast after a full day of fasting.

Ingredients

1 cup yoghurt

½ tsp turmeric

1½ tsp chili powder

1½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp cardamom powder

2 green chili

1½ tbsp ginger garlic paste

1½ tbsp lemon juice

750g Qualiko chicken mixed parts

7 cups water

1 tsp oil

1 bay leaf

1 inch cinnamon stick

1 star anise

6 cloves

1 black cardamom

4 green cardamom

2½ cups basmati rice

¼ cup fried onions

2 tbsp coriander leaves

2 tbsp mint leaves

1 tbsp oil

¼ tsp saffron

3 tbsp hot milk

3 tbsp ghee

Salt to taste

Method

1. In a bowl, mix yoghurt, turmeric, chili powder, garam masala, cardamom powder and salt to taste. Add green chilli, garlic ginger paste and lemon juice. Mix well and marinate Qualiko chicken parts in the mixture.

2. Boil water in a pot, then add oil and spices (bay leaf, cinnamon stick, star anise, cloves, black and green cardamom). Salt to taste. Add basmati rice and keep cooking until it is ¾ done. Drain the rice and put it aside.

3. Put marinated chicken parts on the bottom of the pot, then add fried onion, coriander, and mint leaves. Sprinkle with oil and mix the ingredients. Put a layer of rice on top of the chicken.

4. Soak saffron in hot milk for 5 minutes and then pour the mixture on top of the rice. Once again, add fried onion, coriander, and mint leaves. Pour melted ghee on top.

5. Place an aluminium foil sheet on the pot, then cover it with the pot lid. Cook on low heat for 30-40 minutes.