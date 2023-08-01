Maison Aleph stands as an unparalleled pastry shop, beckoning visitors to embark on an extraordinary odyssey immersed in the vibrant tapestry of Middle Eastern flavours and captivating traditions. Founded by Myriam Sabet in 2017, this Paris-based pâtisserie has gained international acclaim for its unique approach to blending traditional Oriental sweets with contemporary French pastry techniques. Myriam Sabet tells us that, “being a pastry chef in Paris is a privilege. The city concentrates on the excellence of French pastry chefs, and offers the widest variety of pastry shops. Every Pâtissier dreams of innovating in the offering of pastries offered in palaces, Michelin Star restaurants and fancy pastry shops. Every talent in the pastry industry that counts will spend a part of their career in Paris to improve techniques or to earn a distinction. It’s like the Silicon Valley of the Pastry world: all talents are mainly concentrated here.”

Maison Aleph has become a heaven for pastry enthusiasts seeking an extraordinary taste experience. Sabet skillfully merges her Middle Eastern heritage with her passion for French pastry. Her innovative creations combine classic Oriental desserts, such as baklava and maamoul, with the elegance and -precision of French pastry-making. The result is an exquisite array of pastries that encapsulate the essence of both cultures. Sabet says her pastries “combine French techniques and -savoir-faire to excellent French products like butter and cream to inspirations of the best quality flavours from the Levant Region like rosa Damascena, orange blossom, pistachio, jasmin, cardamom, cinnamon and so on.”

Cheffe Myriam Sabet Image Credit: Jacques Gavard

With a passion for gastronomy and hidden obsession for pastries, Sabet was a regular customer at all the best and top-level pastry shops in Paris, “after the birth of my first daughter in 2011, I had a revelation that I needed to create my own company and I dared to leave my job in Investment banking in Paris and started my own business in pastry. I enrolled in an intensive French pastry program and acquired all the formal and technical skills I needed. I interned at Ladurée in Paris and started maturing the concept of Maison Aleph.” Sabet tells us how she has created a family business and even her husband is now part of the development of the brand and company, “honestly, he was the reason why Maison Aleph existed. He was the wind pushing since the start to dare and create Maison Aleph.”

Maison Aleph’s seasonal specials offer a tasty suprise for customers with limited-edition creations incorporating the flavours of the season, showcasing the pâtisserie’s ability to adapt, and innovate. Whether it’s a refreshing citrus-infused pastry in the summer or a warming spiced creation in the winter, these seasonal specials provide an ever-changing selection that keeps customers eagerly anticipating each visit.

As summer approaches, Sabet tells us her favorite summer recipe, “Ice-creams. I love them. We have more than 20 flavours all made by us with top quality ingredients: from traditional pistachio & caramelised pistachio, to rose and sheep yogurt, vanilla & safran, coffee & cardamome, lemon, strawberry and orange blossom, raspberries and sumac, and the original honey & -abricot & zaatar.” Sabet takes great care in sourcing ingredients from reputable suppliers, ensuring that the flavours are true to their origins. From the fragrant rosewater to the rich pistachios and aromatic spices, each component is carefully selected to deliver an unparalleled taste experience. Maison Aleph’s use of organic and locally sourced products not only enhances the quality of their pastries but also reflects their dedication to sustainability and supporting local communities.

With success comes experience, Sabet gives us one piece of advice that everyone should listen to, “don’t listen to the ‘no’ people. I was told so many times that no one will be interested by my propositions, by my brand, and that I will never reach and compete with the level of French pastries. I am glad I didn’t listen to them as not only we now have 2 shops in Paris and our pistachio strawberry and orange blossom tart won the award of the best fruit tart in France in competition with top notch pastry chefs (Palace and Michelin star).”

Their famous strawberry and pistachio tart Image Credit: Maison Aleph / Joann Pai

In early 2023, Sabet harnessed her culinary prowess to empower women affected by violence through Operation Chalk Queens. By donating all proceeds from her signature galette to support the Foundation Des Femmes organization, she played a pivotal role in funding shelter homes for these women. French President Macron, impressed by her dedication, invited her to the Élysée Palace, shining a spotlight on the transformative power of culinary activism in creating positive social change.