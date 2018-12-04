Life is unpredictable and no matter how much we plan for the future, something’s have to be left to chance. Having an emergency fund makes the future a little less ambiguous. A lot of people maintain a savings account but think of it as money frozen, and forgotten. For some people, having a second, smaller savings account gives more liquidity to one’s spending needs. For example, say an individual withdraws Dh2,000 monthly. At the end of the month if Dh200 are left over, it is kept aside. In this way, every month the unused amounts gets collected in a separate fund which you can maintain at home and can be used when certain months get more expensive than others.