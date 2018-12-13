Two years ago, we rented a villa for business use. The company is doing good business. Last year we got our tenancy contract renewed without any problem. Last November 2018 when our tenancy contract expired, we went to the landlord’s office to renew the contract. He said that he was not entitled by the law to renew the contract for the reason that as per our new trade licence our sponsorship had changed. Therefore, he was not willing to renew the tenancy contract for that reason. He mentioned that he would only sign a new contract with a new condition and higher rent. Now it is more than a month and our trade licence has not been renewed due to the problem. Our question is, as per the Dubai Rental Law, does the landlord have the right not to renew the tenancy contract due to change of sponsorship in trade licence and can he increase the rent only for that reason?