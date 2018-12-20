I am a manager partner in a company in Dubai. Two of my employees do not perform their duties as per the labour law. They don’t come to work on time and remain absent around three days in a month. Therefore, a month ago I decided to terminate their services without notice. I asked them to leave immediately and withheld their end-of-service benefits. They filed a case against the company with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. My big mistake was never to punish, or send a written warning to them in the course of their employment. I only delivered verbal warnings. In what cases does an employer have the right to terminate an employee’s service without notice? Is my action against the employees considered legal under the labour law?