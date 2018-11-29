I have worked as a teacher in a private school in Dubai for three years. I was on my annual leave which was supposed to be for one month. Two weeks into my holiday, I received an email from the school management saying my service has been terminated as per the annual performance report. The report shows my work performance is weak as per my school management. Does the school management have the right to terminate my service while I am on annual leave? In case the termination is valid, does it affect my annual leave payment? Do I have to file a labour complaint against the school? I am still here in Dubai. Do I have the right to request from the labour ministry to reinstate me in the service and cancel my service termination as I have a bank loan and have been terminated during my annual leave? Is the termination valid as I was notified while I was in my annual leave?