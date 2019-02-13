When you move over here, you should make a conscious effort to go out and meet people. Try to always go to events, constantly network and get to know people. When you meet a friend, you’ll meet a friend of a friend, then you’ll meet their friends. The trick is (although this could be exhausting for some) is to just try your best to be open, to be social, to chat to people when you’re out, to compliment someone on their shoes, hair, dress. If you are a guy, ask for the time, ask about their watch… find anything to talk about. The more you do it, the easier it becomes to chat to strangers. "When I moved here, I had to eliminate the fear of rejection," said Lara Geadah, who moved to the UAE from Lebanon. "I love going up to, and speaking to interesting look strangers."