Yas Island is set to host the eighth Pet Festival on February 14 Image Credit: Yas Island

Abu Dhabi: UAE residents looking to do something special on Valentine’s Day can head to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi as the eighth edition of the Yas Pet Festival beckons.

“With love in the air, the February 14 pet festival will give residents a chance to adopt some of the most adorable pets as they take part in the biggest fashion pet show yet,” organiser Shree Nair of Pet Me told Gulf News.

He said around 8,000 pets - two-legged, four-legged and winged creatures - are expected to attend the free family festival, adding that they include “Pawllywood’s who’s who, just the kind of stuff that the pupparazzi are looking for”.

According to Nair, over 20 dogs, belonging to different breeds, are up for adotion and the number could go up by Friday.

He said the fashion gala will showcase the latest in dog couture and pets and their owners will compete in different categories of competitions.

“Another highlight of the upcoming pet fest is the 7th UAE World Kennel Union Dog Competition which brings the first international title championship for dogs of all breeds,” Nair said.

The line-up of activities also includes a mini ‘spawtan’ race where pets and owners will display their obstacle course prowess, a dog agility competition, an educational pet farm, the Abu Dhabi Cat Show, obedience workshops, pet product stalls, food and beverage kiosks and children’s play areas.

“We will have many pop-up activations for children including trampolining, giant inflatables, arts and crafts and face-painting,” said Nair.

He said pet festivals such as these not only ensure a fun day out for families but also help reaise awareness about pets, their characteristics and habits and how they must be handled.

At a glance

WHAT: Yas Pet Festival

WHEN: February 14, Friday 1-9pm

WHERE: duArena, Yas Island

WHO: Pets, pet lovers