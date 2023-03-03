1 of 12
March 3, Friday, is World Wildlife Day and to celebrate the occasion we compiled a list of places that you could head to for beautiful encounters with animals. While it may not seem like the obvious thing to do in the UAE - where emirates have their own steely skyline, large roads and malls in which to make merry - one of the nicest things to plan here are animal encounters. Both rare and regular (i.e. domesticated) critters call the UAE home and you can meet them in person – as long as you know where to go. Here’s a map to special encounters to enjoy with your family in tow.
Image Credit:
2 of 12
Wasit Wetland Centre: This attraction is like a mini-Africa in Dubai. Head there in a car to spot deers in their natural habitat, while enjoying breath-taking views. The destination also has an indoor birds observatory with unique species to see.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
3 of 12
The Zoo in Um al Quwain: Umm AI Quwain Zoo is a famous private zoo where you can see tigers, snakes, apes, tortoises, and elephants, and even get up and personal with them
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 12
Dubai Safari Park gives UAE residents and tourists yet another refreshing outdoor venue to explore and enjoy. Home to over 2,600 animals from different species in the new season, the park also offers attractive packages to be availed. The safari tour is informative and educational too, going by the many new additions this year. The park reopens on September 27. The Wildlife attraction to also promote preservation of endangered species.
Image Credit:
5 of 12
Sir Bani Yas Island – Arabian Wildlife Park in Abu Dhabi: Get a glimpse of the wilderness when you take a 25-minute boat ride from Jebel Dhanna, on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. The island is home to more than 11,000 animals, from blackbuck antelopes to Arabian oryx to giraffes, ostriches and cheetahs. Head here for a cool safari experience in the wild.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
6 of 12
The Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve: Dubai may be known for its modernisation, but it still knows how to treat its old residents. This reserve is home to falcons, oryx, gazelles, horses, camels and more.
Image Credit: wam
7 of 12
Sharjah Safari Park: More than 50,000 animals call this space home. The newly-opened safari park is the largest safari park outside Africa! Among the wildlife you can spot gazelles, giraffes, African wild turtles, crocodiles, lions, rhinos, African rock python, elephants and flamingos – take your binoculars along.
Image Credit:
8 of 12
Emirates Park Zoo in Abu Dhabi: Get on the wild side of town. Here you can see wildcats such as lions, tigers and; giraffes; primates; zebras and numerous birds such as owls and eagles. There are even reptiles you can see. Tickets to the zoo are Dhs40 per person and can be booked online.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
9 of 12
The Al Wathba Wetland Reserve in Abu Dhabi used to be a salt flat that is now a man-made lake where nature and wildlife can thrive. Some of the animals that can be seen there include pink flamingos and over 200 species of birds. There are even walking trails to enjoy a stroll through nature.
Image Credit: gn ARCHIVE
10 of 12
Al Ain Zoo: Families can enjoy up-close giraffe feeding, camel rides, and the pleasant Elezba petting zoo at Al Ain Zoo, which is home to nearly 4,000 species. The region's largest and most acclaimed zoo, with transparent cages housing indigenous and exotic species such as Arabian oryx, big-horned Barbary sheep, rhinos, hippos, tigers, lions, and more.Since its inception, the Zoo has made continued efforts to conserve nature and wildlife becoming a sanctuary for more than 4000 animals. There are picnic areas abound, playgrounds, cafés, and restaurants in the zoo. Picnic areas abound, as do playgrounds, cafés, and restaurants.
Image Credit: GN Archive
11 of 12
The Dubai Butterfly Garden is home to more than 15,000 butterflies from over 45 species. From the owl-eyed Morpho Granadensis and bright yellow Phoebis Philea to the deep blue Caligo Atreus and the black-and-white Idea Leoconoe, the butterflies are a riot of colour.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
12 of 12
An indoor rainforest experience is nothing to be sneezed at, especially when it is located in the middle of a city full of skyscrapers. In Dubai, four-storey origami style glass bio-dome called The Green Planet, is home to more than 3,000 plants and animals and offers up a number of fun run-ins for the kids. This month, the venue welcomed flying foxes – one of the biggest bat species in the world capable of sustained flight.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News