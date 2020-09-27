Dubai: Bull & Bear in DIFC launches its first brunch called “The Bull of Wall Street”. The 80’s themed experience, which will be open to the public from October 2, pays homage to the Martin Scorsese film “The Wolf of Wall St.” referencing iconic moments from the film while also tipping it’s hat to the fun-loving traders from the 80’s and 90’s.
The stylish New York inspired restaurant – located on the 18th floor of the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre – is a great opportunity to let your hair down with panoramic views across the city, stylish interiors and contemporary twists on classic New York dishes.
Channel your inner Margot Robbie or Leonardo Di Caprio and celebrate the weekend in style. The live house-band “Cross Fire” will offer a set-list of classic covers from the 1980’s and 1990’s, while brunch-goers enjoy a selection of signature dishes such as, Alligator Pear (pickled avocado, cilantro, pomegranate, kalamata rice cracker, gazpacho jelly), Wagyu Beef Tartare (house relish, slow-cooked egg yolk, saffron aioli, fine herb salad),
Mains include a Beef Rossini (braised short ribs, foie gras, mushroom ketchup, crispy shallots, truffle sauce), Palamos Octopus (charred octopus, lemon eggplant purée, shaved fennel salad, Padrón peppers, chimichurri).
The Big Apple (muscovado apple, caramelized rosemary apple, green apple foam, walnut crumble, green apple sorbet) and a funky dessert board.
The Bull of Wall St. brunch has two packages. Soft beverages for Dh290 and bubbles for Dh450 per person
Key info:
Location: Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Burj Daman, Dubai
Cost: Dh290 including soft beverages, Dh450 including house beverages
When: Every Friday from 1pm to 5pm