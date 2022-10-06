Get ready for the winter opening of the lovely Dubai Miracle Garden, a flowers-in-the-desert wonder which opens its doors to guests on Monday, October 10.
For anybody who lives in Dubai or travels and wants to spend their leisure time six months of the year surrounded by different plants, the Dubai Miracle Garden is the place to be.
The Monday opening coincides with its 11th season, it was announced on social media accounts.
The garden has been decked up with a range of floral installations offering a multi-sensory experience.
The enormous garden contains more than 150 million blooms representing 120 different species, some of which are rare and not cultivated anywhere else in the Gulf region. Guests can also enjoy street acts while strolling along the 400-meter public sidewalk.
If you do check it out, consider visiting the neighbouring Butterfly Garden, too.
HOW TO GET HERE
TRAIN: Take the Dubai Metro and stop at the MOE (Mall of the Emirates metro station) – Red line.
BUS: RTA Bus route 105 from MOE to Dubai Miracle Garden is not available as of now.
TAXI: Taxis is available in case public transportation is not convenient.