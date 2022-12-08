1 of 11
Cooler weather and the festive season is upon us and it’s time to get cosy at some winter markets that have come to town. Get to these spots in the city to indulge in some Christmas-themed treats, admire the wonderful decor and entertainment, and get in the right spirit.
Winter Tales at Dubai Festival City Mall: Open from now until December 28 from 4-10pm on weekdays and 4pm-12am on weekends, the Winter Tales waterfront scene comprises of Santa’s Workshop for little ones to work their magic with arts and crafts. It also has North Pole Mailboxes where visitors can drop in letters of gratitude and wish lists, a 59 feet tall Christmas tree, and Instagrammable corners to snap the best festive photos. You can get a photo with Santa or get a caricature artist to portray you. This festive season, the mall is launching a brand-new Christmas-themed IMAGINE show on December 8 and will take place throughout the celebratory period, every evening at 7.30pm.
WinterFest at IMG Worlds of Adventure: WinterFest is 1.5 million square feet of fully air-conditioned park with 6 epic zones all set to welcome visitors to a world of sparkling lights, amusements and spirited entertainment, perfect for families this festive season. The indoor entertainment destination will hold six weeks of festive fun, ending on January 15, 2023. The whole theme park will transform into a winter wonderland with festive decor, dazzling entertainment and activities.
The Galleria at Al Maryah Island: Located on the South Plaza, head to the Winter Village and The Ripe Festive Market from December 9 to 25. From 4pm to 10pm visitors can enjoy festive movies during weekdays and live stage shows during weekends. The Winter Village will also have a Snow Park, Snow Globe, Snow Ice Rink and Activity Huts for families to enjoy. The Ripe Festive Market will be open from 3pm to 10pm including an array of activities, entertainment, live performances and a petting zoo.
M2L Market at Gate Avenue - DIFC, Zone B: This market will welcome the public throughout winter until March 2023. It has a four-pavilion concept and offers plenty of activities for you and your family. There is an Art Lab, eSports pavilion, Wrkbay pavilion for pizza-making workshops and a Creative Hub with instagrammable spaces for selfies. You can enjoy delicious wares from the parked food trucks at the venue. There will also be live entertainment during the week in the form of open mics, stand-up comedy, music festivals, dance battles, intensive workouts, and a farmer’s market.
The Legoland Dubai theme park has a long list of exciting events planned for everyone, from December 14 to January 8, including a Santa’s Present Search in Miniland, a Lego festive wishing wall, Holly Jolly Holiday Party, festive cupcake decorating class, Christmas carols, a chance to meet and greet with LEGO Santa, the opportunity to decorate Miniland's LEGO Gingerbread House, the Santa Post Box, a special snowfall, and a surprise appearance by LEGO Santa.
Thrive Festival Market: Head down to the Al Hamra Waterfront on December 11 and 12 for a two-day open-air festival promising the ultimate gastronomic experience coupled with an array of kids' activities including a special visit from Santa on Saturday from 1-3 pm, and the Community Car Boot sale.
Take the kids to the free Christmas-themed Winter City at Expo City Dubai. Two tall nutcrackers greet you as you enter Expo City's Mobility District, which has been fashioned into a Winter Wonderland for the holiday season. From Opti the antler-wearing robot to Santa's elves, there's plenty to see at Christmas-themed Winter City, which will be open to the public for free until January 8, 2023.
Winter Village at Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi: Guests can delight in festive treats and sing along with carollers, before taking a leisurely stroll around the Winter Village, immersing themselves in the Christmas experience. The property will also have what is touted as the emirate's largest Christmas tree.
Madinat Jumeirah: Check into this winter wonderland at Madinat Jumeirah starting from December 15 until December 30 where you can shop till you drop and hum along to familiar Christmas tunes. Enjoy on festive treats and take your kids on a ‘North pole train ride’. Of course there’s got to be some Dubai glamour in there too – ride aboard an Abra.
Winter Fun at Nakheel Mall: Start your countdown to Christmas at Nakheel Mall, which will transform into a winter fun zone with activities such as an edible snow station, bubble spin and fishing games. Children can also learn how to decorate cookies, candies, ornaments and more through a variety of free workshops starting from 15 December to 15 January, every day from 4 pm to 10 pm. Families can head to Santa’s grotto for a free meet and greet session with Santa from 15 to 18 December and from 22 to 25 December between 2 pm to 8 pm. Take a festive selfie by at least one of the two Christmas trees – and join the ‘Sea-Wonder’ parade will make its way from Al Ittihad Park to Nakheel Mall on 23 and 24 December from 6 pm to 8 pm.
