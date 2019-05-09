Looking for a place to enjoy iftar in the northern emirates?

Al Bait Sharjah Image Credit: supplied

Sharjah

Angelina

This Ramadan, try Angelina’s iftar set menu filled with the best of Parisian and Middle Eastern flavours. Experience a four-course set menu with options to choose from soups, salads, main course and desserts alongside special Ramadan juices. The variety of dishes include a traditional lentil soup or a crust onion soup, a light kale and lentil salad or a prawn salad. The mains include grilled tenderloin; saffron risotto topped with baked sea bass fillet and ratatouille vegetables.

End your iftar on a sweet note with a choice from the dessert selection curated for Ramadan. The chocolate dates ganache served with pistachio ice cream and creamy ranggeena sauce, and the Umm Ali by Angelina

Location: Ground Level, Zero 6 Mall University City Road

Cost: Dh139 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 1am

Kingfisher Lodge (Buffet)

The Kalba property is serving authentic Arabian and international flavours for iftar and suhoor. Both can be a set menu of a buffet.

Location: Sharjah Collection by Mysk

Cost: Dh170 per person. Children under 6 years dine free while those between 6 and 12 years dine half off.

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

The Arabic Restaurant (Buffet)

Recreating the charm of a 1950s historic village, the boutique resort is celebrating its first Ramadan in the Emirate’s heritage district with a special menu. Guests at Al Bait can end their fast with the special iftar menu, with a mix of traditional delicacies of the region, along with international cuisine, with an open kitchen.

Location: Al Bait, Sharjah

Cost: Dh235 per person, while kids below 10 years dine for free.

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards.

Ajman

Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

Enjoy Middle Eastern cuisine with a modern twist at Gourmet Garden at Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche.

Location: Ajman

Cost: Dh120 per person. Kids aged six to 12 dine with a 50 per cent discount while children five years old and below dine for free.

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman

End your fast with a variety of traditional iftar dishes prepared by the hotels chefs. Choose from a mix of Arabic and international flavours at Orchid Restaurant.

Location: Ajman

Cost: Dh120 per person. Kids aged six to 12 dine with a 50 per cent discount while children five years old and below dine for free.

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman

Have some freshly-barbecued specialties for iftar at King’s Grill.

Location: Ajman

Cost: Dh120 per person. Kids aged six to 12 dine with a 50 per cent discount while children five years old and below dine for free.

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Fujairah

Views Brasserie and Hajar Ballroom (Buffet)

The hotel is serving an iftar buffet will open post-sunset at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Views Brasserie and Hajar Ballroom. The buffet includes traditional Middle Eastern food, fresh juices, grilled meats and desserts.

Location: Le Meridien Al Aqah, Fujairah

Cost: Dh99 (Sunday-Wednesday) and Dh123 (Thursday-Saturday).

Timings: Daily from sunset to 11pm

RAK

Al Marjan Ramadan Tent (Ramadan Tent)

Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority a is hosting the ‘Al Marjan Ramadan Tent’ at Puro Café and Terrace on the Al Marjan Island. The custom-built rooftop tent will welcome guests throughout the month of Ramadan offering extensive daily iftar and suhoor menus. With views of the Arabian Gulf, Al Marjan Ramadan Tent will offer visitors and residents an iftar feast steeped in traditional Arabic flavours, including hot and cold mezze, mixed grills and sweet delicacies with a contemporary feel and ambience.

Location Al Marjan Island, Puro Cafe and Terrace

Cost: Dh89 per person, Dh45 per child betwen 6 and 12, free for kids under 5

Timings: Daily from sunset until 8.30pm

Siddharta Lounge By Buddha-Bar

The beachfront pop-up lounge is serving iftar and suhoor. Hot and cold mezze including eggplant moutabal, Arabic bread and homemade falafel. The bites will be accompanied by a selection of mocktails designed by Buddha-Bar Worldwide Executive Bar Chef Matthias Giroud, and a choice of shisha per guest.

Location: Waldorf Astoira Ras Al Khaimah

Price: Dh129 per person.

Timing: Daily from sunset to 12am

Kcal Life

A healthy Ramadan combo is available to dine or for delivery at Kcal. Start with a vegetable labneh dip with cucumber to end your fast, then mains iclude Arabic beef or a vegetarian biryani and chicken makloubeh with couscous or roast vegetables. Sweet treats, which are made with zero sugar or white flour, include a salted tahini caramel bar, a tahini brownie and a chocolate tahini oat bar.

Location: RAK Corniche

Cost: Dh65 per person