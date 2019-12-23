Here are 5 other places where you can catch Papa Noel in the UAE before Christmas

Santa Claus will make an appearance at Dubai Mall's aquarium until December 24, 2019. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: In true Dubai style, a mall has taken the traditional Santa Claus meet-and-greet and jazzed it up this Christmas season.

At Dubai Mall, jolly Saint Nick can be found diving in a 10 million litre tank at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, having a whale of a time with grey reef Sharks, stingrays and giant catfish.

For the next two days, until December 24, visitors can catch Santa in action as he makes his guest appearance twice a day; first at 11.30am and then at 3pm.

Where else can you meet Father Christmas?

Parents can also take their children to meet Santa Claus at these 5 destinations:

Wafi

Residents can head down to Santa’s grotto until December 24, which has its very own Elf Village, located around the Christmas tree. As you stroll around Elf Village, keep an eye out for the little elves busy in their shops as they prepare for Christmas Day.

People seen at Elf mountains on the occasion of Christmas at Wafi mall in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Santa’s Grotto Timings: 8.30am to 9.30pm

Tickets to Santa’s Grotto are priced at Dh70, including a stuffed toy, a framed photograph with Santa, and a ride on the ski-simulator.

City Centre Me'aisem

Celebrate this festive season at Winter in Wonderland at a snow park, where you can meet Santa and his elf until December 28.

A man dressed as father Christmas. Image Credit: Reuters

Timings: 4pm to 10pm

Ibn Battuta Mall

Younger mall-goers can celebrate the festive season in Dubai with a winter wonderland-themed arts and craft activation at China Court, which will be open daily from 2pm to 10pm.

The seasonal excitement continues with a festive tree and Santa’s Grotto until December 26.

Santa’s Grotto Timings: Sunday to Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm, and on Thursday from 3pm to 9pm.

Every day until Tuesday December 24 the big man in red will be hanging out in his grotto waiting for little boys and girls to tell him what they want for Christmas, provided they have been nice of course.

Times Square Dubai

Every day until December 24, children can visit Santa and his elves at Al Quoz until December 24th, play family friendly games, roll around in the snow park, and craft in Santa’s Workshop.

Timings: Daily 12pm to 8pm

The Galleria, Abu Dhabi

Celebrate the holiday season with exciting festive fun for the entire family. Meet Santa in his Grotto until December 24, explore a Winter Maze, let the little ones get creative in Candyland and explore Al Maryah Island's Winter Wonderland village along the waterfront promenade.