VOX Cinemas, the cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, has revealed plans to produce 25 Arabic movies in the next five years. Majid Al Futtaim and Saudi Arabia Film Commission’s recently launched strategy to develop the Kingdom’s cinema sector. VOX Cinemas previously provided mentorship to Saudi production company Myrkott, which was instrumental to the box office success of its animated feature film Masameer both locally and regionally.
Speaking about the announcement, Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas said, “We are proud to continue doing our part to invest in the prosperous future of the Kingdom. Cinemas and content production offer tremendous potential for regional economic growth, particularly in Saudi Arabia’s up and coming film industry, which we believe with significantly contribute to Vision 2030. Majid Al Futtaim is aligned with Saudi Arabia Film Commission’s plans to develop a burgeoning cinema sector as attested by our expanding footprint and today’s commitment to produce a slate of 25 Arabic films in the next five years.”
Mr Lahoud added, “Film has the power not only to entertain, but to transcend boundaries and advance cultural dialogue. The Middle East has a long history steeped in storytelling and a wealth of emerging talent that has been gaining international prominence in recent years. Given its theme of ‘Metamorphosis’, the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival is the ideal platform to announce our ambitious plan to illuminate the untold and compelling stories from our region on the big screen. As a long-standing supporter of the regional cinema sector, we will continue to champion emerging talent, amplify creative voices, and provide audiences with a window into the rich culture of the Arab world.”
In addition to being the Middle East’s largest exhibitor of filmed entertainment, VOX Cinemas produces content and operates a large regional film distribution division. Most recently, it distributed Al Kameen (“The Ambush”), the largest-ever Arabic feature film production in the GCC, which smashed box office records and has become the highest-grossing Arabic language movie to date in the United Arab Emirates.