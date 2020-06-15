As Dubai temperatures soar, head over to Green Planet for some indoor fun at the recently re-opened tropical bio-dome where guests can receive a complimentary meal with their entry ticket on weekdays.
From Monday to Thursday, with every general admission ticket purchased, enjoy a free breakfast or lunch at the refurbished ‘rainforest-themed’ Green Planet Café.
The new café, which is open daily between 10 am-6 pm is a great place to wind down and refuel after an visit to the indoor ecosystem, which offers guests the opportunity to get up close and personal with over 3,000 exotic plants and animals.
Choose from breakfast and lunch options ranging from an all-day Green Planet Big Breakfast or a super healthy Acai Bowl or a creamy Pesto Chicken and Mushroom Pasta or a range of pizzas and burgers.
From witnessing a live feeding frenzy of over 1,000 piranhas, snapping a picture with the sleepy sloths or holding the creepy crawlies to taking a journey down under at The Australian Walkabout – there’s plenty to keep the entire family entertained.
Offer: Complimentary Breakfast or Lunch at the Green Planet
Location: The Green Planet, City Walk
Timings: Sunday-Thursday from 10am to 6pm
Cost: Dh120 on the gate and Dh110 online